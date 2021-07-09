COVID-19 and summer camps, is it safe?

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - If you are thinking of sending your child to summer camp, doctors are warning parents to step back and think of COVID-19 precautions you may need to take.

“The reality is, COVID is not gone yet. It’s getting better,” said Dr. Derek Jones, D.O., at Family Medicine Center.

Thursday, the Carter County Health Department announced a surge in COVID-19 cases, many linked to a youth camp.

Jones says he’s aware of cases also linked to camps in Boyd and Greenup counties.

“Even though it’s great that the mask mandate was lifted on June 11 and our numbers are to the point where that’s in line with medical guidance to not have to wear a mask, we still have to use some commons sense,” Jones said.

He is urging parents to do research about the camp before sending your child. Dr. Jones says, this year, an outdoor day camp is the safest option, as the risk of contracting the virus is higher during indoor activities and in dormitory-type living.

“It’s definitely something you’re going to have to weigh the pros and cons,” Jones said.

According to Jones, being vaccinated is the best way for children to enjoy a normal summer. For those not vaccinated, or unable to be, he suggests children continue to wear masks indoors as well as practicing social distancing and diligent hand washing.

‘It is the best defense that we have until the FDA gives us clearance to use the vaccines in those 12 and younger,” Jones said.

He also says, once kids return from camp, the family should limit who they are around, so the spread of COVID-19 is minimal if a child does contract the virus.

“I think a little bit of common sense goes a long way here. If you’re going to grandma’s house in that 14-day window, you should have your mask on,” said Jones.

Jones says to expect small flareups in cases throughout the summer due to camps but hopes outbreaks will remain manageable.

“We all want our kids to be able to be kids again and get back to a normal school year and be able to interact, and that day can’t come soon enough to get things back to normal. But until then, we still have to proceed with caution,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.