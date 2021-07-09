COVID-19 positivity rate above 3% in Kentucky on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the state’s positivity rate increases once again.

The governor announced 379 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total case number to 466,884.

89 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 228 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 68 in the ICU. 36 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 3.10%.

Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Friday, both newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,255.

6,964,959 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Friday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

