Advertisement

COVID-19 positivity rate above 3% in Kentucky on Friday

(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, as the state’s positivity rate increases once again.

The governor announced 379 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total case number to 466,884.

89 of Friday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 228 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 68 in the ICU. 36 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate climbed to 3.10%.

Gov. Beshear also announced two deaths Friday, both newly reported. This brings the state’s death toll to 7,255.

6,964,959 tests have been administered thus far.

As of Friday, none of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Skaggs
Illinois truck driver pleads guilty to transporting, impregnating Lee County, Va. 13-year-old
‘Educate don’t desecrate’ : Group protests potential move of one Clay County cemetery
UPDATE: Superintendent says ‘the Board is not asking to move the cemetery in order to build a baseball field’
A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Carter County, Kentucky, has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a...
COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.
A southern Kentucky church was destroyed in an overnight fire. The broke out early Wednesday...
Fire destroys southern Kentucky church

Latest News

Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex Closed
COVID-19 summer camp safety
COVID-19 and summer camps, is it safe?
AIM
(4:30) ‘That’s when the magic happens’: Summer band camp brings young musicians back together
Police say vehicles at several boat ramps on Laurel Lake have been hit by thieves. People who...
Catalytic converter thieves target Southern Kentucky boaters