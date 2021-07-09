Advertisement

County Clerk Offices unable to provide car related transactions due to system issues

Clerk offices will still be open for non-car transactions while Transportation Cabinet programmers work to restore service
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials want to advise Kentuckians that all County Clerk offices are currently not able to process car-related transactions due to ongoing system issues. Officials are also asking Kentuckians to postpone any transactions until next week if possible. While officials do not know when the interruption will be resolved and when transactions can resume, they assure they are working on the matter.

“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.

County Clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System (AVIS) to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.

A transfer of systems over the holiday weekend from AVIS to a new inventory system caused a service interruption. The new system is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new KAVIS system.

No driver information was impacted.

Kentuckians also can renew vehicle registrations online at drive.ky.gov.

