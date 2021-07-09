Coach Calipari scouting Reed Sheppard at 3SSB Event

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Calipari and members of the UK coaching staff were spotted at an Adidas 3SSB event, watching Reed Sheppard and other recruits play.

Reed Sheppard didn’t realize Calipari and the full UK staff watched his game. Seemed pretty enthused to learn it. pic.twitter.com/7aOhC22vkF — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 8, 2021

Sheppard’s league, Midwest Basketball Club, competed against other Adidas leagues in Birmingham.

Sheppard, one of the top recruits of the Class of 2023, led North Laurel in overall scoring, points per game and rebounds during the 2020-21 season.

