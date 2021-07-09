Advertisement

Coach Calipari scouting Reed Sheppard at 3SSB Event

(WYMT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Calipari and members of the UK coaching staff were spotted at an Adidas 3SSB event, watching Reed Sheppard and other recruits play.

Sheppard’s league, Midwest Basketball Club, competed against other Adidas leagues in Birmingham.

Sheppard, one of the top recruits of the Class of 2023, led North Laurel in overall scoring, points per game and rebounds during the 2020-21 season.

