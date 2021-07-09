Advertisement

Catalytic converter thieves target Southern Kentucky boaters

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A warning for boaters in Southern Kentucky, as someone is stealing catalytic converters from trucks parked at boat ramps around Laurel Lake.

Nine people around Marsh’s Branch in Laurel County have reported coming back to a ramp to find converters cut off their trucks during the July 4th weekend.

“Of course, any day on the lake is a good day,” said visitor Brenda Robinson, “Until you come back to see something like that. It’s unbelievable.”

Robinson was hoping for an enjoyable day on Laurel Lake Friday, but police say thieves are targeting these areas to steal converters, just to be able to sell the metal inside.

“I honestly don’t know how to stop it,” Robinson said.

Police say oftentimes thieves will roll from under one vehicle to the next and cut off the converters fairly quickly. The thieves are just after the metals inside to sell.

When asked if she was concerned, Robinson said she very much was.

“First because it’s very expensive, and secondly this isn’t our truck. We borrowed it from our neighbor.”

There have also been reports of catalytic converter thefts at Flatwoods and High Top boat ramps, but it isn’t limited to boat ramps. Police say it’s also been happening in church parking lots and truck rental places.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials have been maintaining a much stronger presence in the area because of the thefts. Police also encourage people to report all suspicious activity.

