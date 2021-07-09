Breathitt County Courthouse back open, but more work to be done

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Judge-Executive, Jeff Noble, confirmed with WYMT that the Breathitt County Courthouse is back in business after a budget got passed and approved on Wednesday.

“We were actually able to have a meeting one day earlier than we thought we could,” said Judge-Executive of Breathitt County Jeff Noble, “We are back open for business and the employees got to work this morning.”

What led to the shutdown:

Courthouse officials were supposed to meet on June 22nd for a meeting, but not all were present.

“Three of the magistrates ended up with medical emergencies and we ended up having a special meeting on the 24th,” said Noble.

The other issue was that a second reading for a budget was not entered before the deadline, which was supposed to be July 1st.

“I actually got a call from DOG and notified me at twelve o’clock that we would be temporarily shut down until a budget was passed,” said Noble.

What happened at the meeting?:

The meeting was to make up for the budget that was supposed to be approved on July 1st. Although it passed, Judge-Executive Noble attempted to propose a change to the fiscal budget plan to help courthouse employees, it was rejected three to two.

“They had 25,000 thousand dollars budgeted on that line item and I requested them to take $5,000 of it out and put it into drug testing for employees and the other $20,000 take and put it into the general fund and give it out to county workers and employees a cost of living raise,” said Noble.

Judge-Executive Noble explains that the funding would help pay for drug testing for employees who previously failed a drug test - this would help clear past disturbances in an employee’s record.

“I’ve got some employees who can’t even operate county equipment due to failing a drug test that was given back in July of 2019. That makes us shorthanded and that’s just frustrating to me that we can’t get that passed,” said Noble.

Judge-Executive Noble stated that a drug test update on an employee’s record would help improve work progress in the courthouse.

“That way all of our employees could do what they were hired to do originally. I’ve got operators that I’m not going to turn loose a piece of equipment because they failed a preliminary drug test and they may have medical reasons that they tested positive but you don’t even know because they refused to pay for their drug test and we can’t get the final results without theirs being paid for,” said Noble

Although this is not the first time Noble’s drug-testing proposal did not pass, Noble is determined to get it approved.

“I won’t give up, I’ve named it several times in different meetings about changing the admin code to give the authority to a drug test at any time and that hasn’t happened but it’s just not fair to taxpayers paying employers to work and not being able to do their job because you can’t take a risk not having a drug test,” said Noble.

More work to be done:

Judge-Executive Noble went on to explain that their own fiscal court budget is not the only one they need to overlook to approve, but that of several others in the county as well.

“The clerks association has actually got us in court right now. The county clerk budget has not been passed in December for the start of this year. They work on a calendar year, January to December 31st, they don’t have a budget. We got a corner office that they haven’t passed the budget. The health department, we don’t control their budget but we have to vote on it so they can get approved, that’s another budget that hasn’t been completely voted on.”

That makes a total of four budget plans that courthouse officials need to look over and approve. Judge-Executive Noble only hopes that he and his fellow council workers can work together to prevent another shutdown.

“We just have to work together. Remember what we do what we are here to do and that is to work for the public and put our differences aside and work together for the betterment of the county,” said Noble.

Court officials plan to meet Friday morning to make up for lost time.

“I think that it’s our time to step up to the plate and do what we can for our employees,” said Noble.

