Bit of a break tonight, more storms in store for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ll see a bit of a break from the incessant scattered storms as we spend tonight in between disturbances.

Tonight through the Weekend

Our cold front cleared the area earlier today, bringing a temporary end to the widespread showers and storms. Can I completely rule those chances out tonight? No, but I think any will be few and far between. We’ll be partly cloudy and mostly calm tonight, but lows will stay mild and muggy, down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our break will be short-lived because we could start seeing more clouds and showers work in by early in the day on Saturday as our cold front moves back northward as a warm front. Shower and storm chances will continue through the day on Saturday and even into Sunday as several disturbances work through the area, one of which looks to get a bit stuck. We won’t see rain all day any day, but chances will be best during the weekend as highs stay in the middle 80s. Repeated rounds of rain also mean we could see some localized brief flooding in spots as well.

Shower chances diminish, but don’t go away completely overnight with lows near 70°.

Into Early Next Week

Our pattern keeps on keeping on through early next week. More daily chances for showers and storms, peaking in the afternoon, as hot and humid weather continues. It won’t rain all day, everyday on any day but we will see multiple disturbances with chances for afternoon scattered showers and storms everyday. Highs will stick around in the lower to middle 80s. Nighttime lows stay near 70° as mugginess continues.

