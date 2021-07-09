Advertisement

Ashland firefighter helps in building collapse search effort

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Members of Ohio Task Force One headed to Surfside, Florida, last week to help in search and rescue efforts after the condo collapse on June 24. Among the team members is Todd Selvage, who joined the task force in 2018 and also works for the Ashland Fire Department.

“It’s stressful, it’s definitely emotionally draining, physically draining but it’s also kind of relieving as well,” he said. “Relieving as in we’ve got to help out some families.”

As a HAZMAT and recovery specialist, the work has been challenging and difficult. On Wednesday, their efforts switched from rescue to recovery mission. The move was marked by a touching moment of silence.

“There’s a lot of things that bring you down to the real world, but that definitely was heartfelt on everybody,” said Selvage. “Kind of brought you down to, this is why we’re here. We’re here to help the community, help the family, whether it’s our community or not.”

The 82-person crew from Ohio Task Force Ohio is working rotating 12-hour shifts. They’re being housed on a cruise ship. Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the area and caused some minor delays when workers were called off due to lightning, strong winds, heavy rain and a tornado warning.

“There’s been period throughout the day the last couple of days they did have to take us off and put us in shelters,” he said.

He says they are being taken care of and first responders have access to group support, therapy pets and counseling, as well as other resources.

“Makes you a little humble. Brings you back down to earth a little bit. Also lets you feel a little good that all of your hard work is helping somebody out and bringing closure to families.”

His crew will likely be onsite for another week before they return home and switch with another group.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed
Baby girl dies in house fire in Town of Appalachia
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

A Central Kentucky veteran who received the Bronze Star is now a mom…and expecting another...
Mercer County veteran now dealing with a different type of battle
Local firefighter lends hand in building collapse
Local firefighter lends hand in building collapse
Pikeville Medical Center warning of scam phone calls
From July 9 to the 17, several quilt shops along US 23 are coming together to host a shop hop.
The first Quiltin’ in the Mountains Shop Hop will kick off this weekend