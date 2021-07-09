Advertisement

7-year-old hit by car in Louisville; LMPD officer responding involved in crash on way to scene

An LMPD officer was involved in a crash at South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the University of Louisville.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 7-year-old child was hit by a car in Wyandotte, a responding Louisville Metro Police Department officer driving to the scene was involved in a crash in South Louisville.

The child was hit on West Evelyn Avenue around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. She lost consciousness, but woke up as she was being rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The LMPD officer trying to make his way to the scene was hit at the corner of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue near the University of Louisville. It happened just before 7:30 p.m., according to Ruoff.

He was brought to UofL Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other car was not hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

