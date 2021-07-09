Advertisement

11 finalists to submit proposals for Kentucky COVID memorial

(Office of Governor Andy Beshear)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) - Eleven finalists have been selected to submit in-depth proposals that will outline their design for a memorial to honor Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

A panel of experts from state government and local art organizations selected the finalists from a group of more than 80 applicants.

Gov. Beshear is forming a Team Kentucky Memorial Community Advisory Panel to select the final design. The panel will include health care workers, first responders, COVID-19 survivors and family members of those who have died.

For more information and to apply to be on the panel, visit tah.ky.gov.

