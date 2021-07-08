Advertisement

VIDEO: Man seen leaping from roof to roof accused of setting church’s cross on fire

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police said a man jumped from roof to roof to evade them after he reportedly set at least one church cross on fire.

He’s now in custody.

The man, dressed in only shorts and no shoes, made the harrowing jump from the roof of a church to another nearby roof. He then continued jumping to several different rooftops.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police department responded to the scene via air and ground.

As officers approached, at one point, the man straddled what appeared to be a utility line and used it to pull himself to the lip of another rooftop.

He continued to scale the side of another building, dangerously using wires to reach the top of yet another structure.

A witness said the man was throwing his clothes off the top of of the church roof and attempting to push the cross over, but when he couldn’t, he tried to light the cross on fire.

It is unclear if police attempted to communicate with the man early in the incident.

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff
Baby girl dies in house fire in Town of Appalachia
Olive Hill Police Department found victim lying in the road with severe injuries caused by...
Kentucky State Police investigates Carter County assault
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

Pineville concerts
Two concerts scheduled this weekend in Pineville
Middlesboro Movies
Golden Ticket Cinema opens at Middlesboro Mall
Storm damage from Tropical Storm Elsa is seen in Camden County, Ga.
Tropical Storm Elsa damage seen in Camden County, Ga.
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Tears, prayer mark end to search for Florida condo survivors
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base