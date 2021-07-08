VFW ‘will make it work’ after hotel sale impacts state-wide conference plan

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - When the City of Pikeville announced plans for the University of Pikeville to turn one of its hotels into a dormitory, many people shared concerns.

From tourism to taxes, city officials had a set of issues with the decision, but other groups that voiced similar woes included local VFW posts.

“The VFW is an organization designed to help veterans and their families. If we can’t meet and can’t work then we’ve failed in our mission,” said Chaplain Darren Atkins.

The posts plan to host the statewide conference at the Appalachian Wireless Arena this fall, with a contract signed more than one year ago at the Hilton Garden Inn, to make sure rooms were available for visiting veterans.

Now, with the news of the upcoming loss of lodging, the posts are working to prepare for an alternative option.

“City Officials in Pikeville, they have been over backwards to help us. They have been really wonderful. The only snafu that we have had is this hotel,” said Dist. 14 Commander Jonathan Allen.

But, without any concrete confirmation from the hotel, Allen said the planning phase is at a stand-still.

“I would think that if they were going to sell it and not let us have it, they would at least tell us,” said Allen.

The event, the men say, is about making plans and advocating for the veterans across Kentucky.

”It’s not just a social hour. It’s not just a hangout time to meet with old friends. We do real business that effects veterans in our communities,” said Atkins.

Organizers said the issue would not only impact this year’s convention but the following year as well, saying the only reason the region is now able to hold the conference is that lodging was available to make it happen.

According to the veterans, this year will mark the first time the event is hosted in the region and the agreement came with a two-year deal.

“It means a lot. Not just to Eastern Kentucky but all the other small town in Kentucky theater can now bid to you have conferences in their town. If we can make this work,” said Allen.

Atkins said many members, like former State Commander James Curry, pushed to see the conference in the region, but are no longer alive to see the fruits of that labor.

“We owe it to him to honor his memory and the work that he’s done for the Department of Kentucky to make sure that this conference does happen here,” said Atkins.

Organizers from local posts say the issue is not with UPIKE’s dream to expand, but with the hotel’s lack of communication in the midst of the news. Those involved hope to see something concrete in the days to come to better prepare for the conference.

“We will make it work,” said Allen. “I will have this conference in Pikeville one way or the other.”

