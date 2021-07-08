UK picks up LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky gained another piece to their offensive line with the addition of LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal.

Rosenthal played five games, starting three, during the Tigers’ 2019 national championship season.

The transfer will likely take over at right tackle for the Wildcats, with First Team All-SEC Darian Kinnard at left tackle.

Rosenthal was suspended for three games at in 2020. LSU coach Ed Orgeron did not release the reason for the suspension.

