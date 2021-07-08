Advertisement

SWVA Wildlife center takes in baby beavers

The beavers will take two years to raise before they can be released
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is caring for two nine-week-old baby beavers.

The infants were both found wandering from water and brought to the center last month, and they are not believed to be from the same litter.

One of them had been attacked; the other’s habitat was destroyed.

Baby beavers generally stay with their parents for two years, the same amount of time it will take the center to raise them before they can be released into the wild.

”These guys are very social so it’s really hard to raise them alone,” says wildlife rehabber Samantha Cline. “Which for the two we have right now it’s the best-case scenario to have two at the same time because they’re generally always with a sibling or a parent they’re not usually alone.”

Each eating 15 dollars worth of vegetables every day, the center is asking for donations to keep up with their care.

