Advertisement

Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials are concerned areas with low vaccination rates could become breeding grounds for new COVID-19 variants that could be resistant to vaccines.

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the nation with low vaccination rates and large populations, but five are of particular concern.

Those clusters make up parts of eight states that stretch from Georgia in the east to Texas in the west and north into Missouri.

The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Most of these states are seeing rises in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff
Baby girl dies in house fire in Town of Appalachia
Olive Hill Police Department found victim lying in the road with severe injuries caused by...
Kentucky State Police investigates Carter County assault
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

Pineville concerts
Two concerts scheduled this weekend in Pineville
Middlesboro Movies
Golden Ticket Cinema opens at Middlesboro Mall
This combination of 2019 and 2016 file photos shows Jeff Bezos with a model of Blue Origin's...
Billionaire Blastoff: Rich riding own rockets into space
FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the...
FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer’s drug amid backlash