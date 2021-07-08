Advertisement

Several artists performing in Pineville this weekend

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you’re looking to see some live music close to home this weekend, officials in Bell County have you covered.

Some shows originally scheduled to perform at the Laurel Cove Amphitheater are being moved to the Bell Theater in downtown Pineville.

Chris Knight, Tiffany Williams, and Lance Rogers will perform on Friday night. Ian Noe, Caleb Caudle, and Laurel Lewis will take the stage on Saturday.

Bell County Tourism Director Jon Grace said people should come out to hear some great music.

Doors open at 6:30 both nights, with the music starting at 7:00. Seats are first-come, first-serve. For tickets and information on upcoming shows at the venue, you can visit the Bell County tourism website.

