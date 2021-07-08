Advertisement

Scott County man accused of impersonating police officer, taking gun from someone

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County man is facing charges for impersonating a police officer and deputies are now trying to figure out if he’s done it before.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Zachery Trussell is facing impersonating a peace officer and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon charges.

Deputies said he went up to two people fishing at the Veterans Memorial Wildlife Center on Tuesday pretending to be a Georgetown police officer.

They said Trussell was wearing a vest with a police label on it, and was carrying a very realistic-looking pellet gun.

“We’re trying everything in the world to keep everybody protected here,” Lieutenant Mike Caudill said. “We see all sorts of different things in law enforcement, but when someone brandishes a gun like that, everybody’s thinking, he could’ve went anywhere.”

Deputies said he then searched the two people and took a handgun off one of them.

The people told deputies that Trussell also asked them if they had illegal drugs in their car.

They said they noticed red flags during their conversation with Trussell. Deputies said the people followed him out of the wildlife center, but he sped away.

“They didn’t have the license plate, but they gave a really good description of the truck and stickers on the back window, and we searched the area and just ended up finding out who it was and taking him in,” Lt. Caudill said.

Lt. Caudill said Trussell confessed to sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies want to talk to anyone else that he might have approached. They’re asking the public to call Detective Steve Quire at 502-863-7855.

