Scientists say COVID almost certainly came from an animal, not a lab

Leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A Critical Review,” posted online, that COVID-19 almost certainly came from an animal.(CDC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Twenty of the world’s leading experts on coronaviruses and virus genetics say it is highly unlikely COVID-19 came from a lab.

They laid out evidence in “The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A Critical Review,” posted online, that it almost certainly came from an animal.

Questions about the origin have made it all the way to the White House.

The scientists say it is a coincidence that COVID-19 started in a Chinese city with a virology lab.

They say Wuhan probably was the hot spot because it has multiple animal markets and is a travel hub.

More than 4 million people across the globe have died from the virus, according to official tallies compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

