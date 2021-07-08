Rinse and repeat as front brings more shower and storm chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve had them the past few days and we have them in abundance again today, scattered shower and storm chances remain elevated through our Friday morning.

Tonight through Tomorrow night

A similar afternoon and evening to yesterday is on tap for the mountains as we sit ahead of a cold front that’s poised to bring us renewed rounds of scattered showers and storms. We’ll continue to see waves of precipitation move through the mountains in between bouts of mostly cloudy skies. That’ll keep highs in the lower 80s this afternoon. Lows will stay where they’ve been in the low 70s thanks to cloud cover and the aforementioned shower and storm chances.

Those chances will linger mainly into the morning hours for our Friday, though I can’t rule out some more pop-ups into Friday afternoon. Highs stay in the low to middle 80s. We’ll see a lull in the rain chances late on Friday night with lows near 70° yet again.

Weekend Forecast

Our stagnant pattern remains in place through the weekend. Mornings with a mix of sun and clouds being replaced with quick hitting storm systems from the north interacting with our warm and humid air to produce afternoon scattered showers and storms both weekend days as highs stay in the low to middle 80s. Models are indicating chances for heavier rain during the day on Saturday as well, so that’s something we’ll be keeping an eye on. Chances lull overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows near 70°.

Into the New Week

July continues to July right on into the new work week as we continue off and on afternoon storm chances interrupting partly to mostly cloudy skies. Conditions stay muggy as highs stay in the mid to upper 80s. If someone out there has a record player...can you take the broken record off of it?

