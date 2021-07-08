Advertisement

Remains of Logan County man killed in Korean War found

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Chapmanville who was killed in the Korean War has been accounted for, according to a news release.

Army Cpl. Pete Conley’s remains were found June 5 of this year.

Conley was reported missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains were not found after the battle.

Conley’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu with others still missing from the Korean war. To indicate he has been accounted for, a rosette will be placed next to his name.

