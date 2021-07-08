Advertisement

Pulaski County constable to plead guilty to attempted murder of FBI agent

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Herald-Leader Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Lexington Herald-Leader/WYMT) - The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a Pulaski county constable plans to plead guilty to a charge that he attempted to kill an FBI agent.

The attorney representing Pulaski constable Gary E. Baldock submitted a motion requesting a hearing for Baldock to enter the plea.

Baldock was arrested after an incident on March 6th, 2020 when he shot an FBI agent during a standoff after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Baldock was one of two constables who were accused of violating civil rights, specifically involving unreasonable searches and seizures.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed
Baby girl dies in house fire in Town of Appalachia
Olive Hill Police Department found victim lying in the road with severe injuries caused by...
Kentucky State Police investigates Carter County assault

Latest News

Pineville concerts
Two concerts scheduled this weekend in Pineville
Middlesboro Movies
Golden Ticket Cinema opens at Middlesboro Mall
The Johnson County Gun Show, hosted by Appalachian Guns, is on the books for next month.
Johnson County Gun Show plans to show support for area organizations
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
A body found in Estill County is under investigation.
Kentucky State Police investigating body found in Estill County