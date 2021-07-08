Pulaski County constable to plead guilty to attempted murder of FBI agent

(Lexington Herald-Leader/WYMT) - The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a Pulaski county constable plans to plead guilty to a charge that he attempted to kill an FBI agent.

The attorney representing Pulaski constable Gary E. Baldock submitted a motion requesting a hearing for Baldock to enter the plea.

Baldock was arrested after an incident on March 6th, 2020 when he shot an FBI agent during a standoff after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Baldock was one of two constables who were accused of violating civil rights, specifically involving unreasonable searches and seizures.

