Paintsville’s Community Market brings vendors to Main Street

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville’s Main Street Program is turning up the volume and bringing in the vendors as the city celebrates community one market at a time.

“It’s been a long time since a lot of us have got to do this because of COVID,” said Kalan Meek, owner of Honey Suckle Creations and Press. “And there’s a lot of friendly people and good food.”

The indoor Community Market fills the newly-opened 404 Pavilion, giving local vendors, creators, artisans, and musicians a space to celebrate their craft and sell their merchandise to their neighbors.

“It is so important. Even for the social and community aspect of it. You know, you kind of forget what all you have going on within your own community. But when you open it up and invite people in,” said event organizer Rebecca Clay.

The weekly shopping spotlight offers a pop-up space for new businesses to test the waters and get the feel of a storefront without the overhead of opening a shop downtown.

“It’s actually my very first time doing this and it’s wonderful to be able to connect with people that are in the same environment,” said Carly Cordry, owner of Carly C’s Designs.

Those involved hope it will help small businesses see their potential, but will also serve as a way to raise more money for nonprofits and other missions in the area, as the state inches toward a post-COVID economy.

One of the ongoing community art projects includes people spraying dye on fabric with water guns, spray bottles and more, to create an art piece that will also double as fabric that will be given new life to help those in need.

“We’re gonna donate it to the local homemakers and they’re gonna create quilts for foster kids,” Clay said.

Many of the merchants on-site Wednesday said it is a great way to network and see the creative minds of others, while earning some money and showcasing their own talents.

“I’m trying to get the word out about my business the same as the way the other people are trying to get the words out about their business,” said Michelle Sword with Sweet Life Farms. “We want to share with people. Let them know what we have.”

The market will continue to pop up on Wednesdays through the end of July, with hopes to see it return if the community responds well.

An art exhibit will close out the markets, showcasing some of the community pieces created during the weekly events.

