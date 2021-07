MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday the group Vested Interest in K9s, which provides protective gear for law enforcement dogs, announced that Grim, a K9 with the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, had died.

Grim died just short of what would have been his eighth birthday.

He had been with the department for five-and-a-half years.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.