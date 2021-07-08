Advertisement

Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion

The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the...
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate their series win over the Montreal Canadiens to clinch the Stanley Cup in Game 5 of the NHL hockey finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season.

They beat the Montreal Canadiens 1-0 to wrap up the series four games to one, with Ross Colton scoring in the second period.

Andrei Vasilevskiy posted a series-ended shutout for an NHL-record fifth consecutive time dating to the 2020 final.

The victory came in front of over 17,000 fans at Amalie Arena, a far cry from last fall’s win in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta.

