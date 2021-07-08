Advertisement

Lady Panthers prepare to host Kentucky Give Back Clinic

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Lady Panthers are preparing to host the Kentucky women’s basketball team and coaches for the first annual ElzyEra Give Back Clinic.

“I’m most excited to see the kids’ faces like for me that’s all I’ll be watching is the little girls’ faces to get to see all these players that they’ve watched on TV. And then from 4-5, there’s a meet and great and you don’t have to be part of camp. Anybody can come in from 4-5, get to meet Coach, get to take pictures, get to do autographs will all the players and all the coaches so, you know, I hope that everybody will take advantage of that,” said Pikeville Head Coach Kristy Orem.

The camp will be held July 14 at 2 p.m. and is open to girls 2nd-8th grade. If you are interested in attending the camp, you can register here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed
Baby girl dies in house fire in Town of Appalachia
Olive Hill Police Department found victim lying in the road with severe injuries caused by...
Kentucky State Police investigates Carter County assault

Latest News

LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton...
UK picks up LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal
Kentucky to face Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley...
Devin Booker wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award
EKU’s inaugural Atlantic Sun men’s hoops conference schedule released