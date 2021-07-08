Advertisement

Kings Island ditching cash as accepted payment

Photo courtesy Kings Island
Photo courtesy Kings Island
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is going cashless.

Park officials on Wednesday night announced the park will stop accepting cash as a form of payment beginning mid-July.

Accepted forms of payment will include credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. That’s it.

Kings Island went largely contactless as part of its reopening plan during the pandemic, requiring customers to download an app for use at its touchless turnstiles.

Contactless payments were required at the park’s dining establishments as well. But at its shops and games, contactless payments were only encouraged “where possible.”

Mid-July will mark the first time the entire park goes cashless from end to end.

If future visitors don’t have cash, they can use one of the park’s “Cash-to-Card” kiosks to transfer cash to a card without fees.

Kiosks are locatead:

Kings Island Locations

  • Front Gate Main Entrance
  • Festhaus
  • Diamondback Trading Post
  • Coney Mall Arcade

Soak City Water Park Locations

  • Restrooms by Rendezvous Run

