Kentucky State Police investigating body found in Estill County

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in Estill County is under investigation.

Just after 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond was contacted by Estill County 911 that morning to report a woman found laying in the middle of Marbleyard road.

Officials say the woman was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene by the Estill County Coroner later that day.

Soon after the woman’s body was transferred to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy and further identification.

The death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404 or call local law enforcement.

