Kentucky to face Ohio State in CBS Sports Classic

(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats now know their opponent in the eight annual CBS Sports Classic.

Kentucky will face border foe Ohio State on Dec. 18 following the UCLA-North Carolina game. CBS Sports says that a venue will be determined at a later date.

UK was originally scheduled to play North Carolina this season, but due to COVID-19 testing protocols in 2020 forcing a Cats-Tar Heel matchup that season, they’ll take on the Buckeyes.

The Wildcats hold a 5-2 record in the CBS Sports Classic and an 11-10 all-time series record against Ohio State.

Kentucky and OSU last met in the 2019 CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes won that game 71-65.

Other non-conference games scheduled for UK are Duke (Nov. 9 in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden), at Michigan (Dec. 4), Notre Dame (Dec. 11) and at Kansas (Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29).

