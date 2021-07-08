Johnson County Gun Show plans to show support for area organizations

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The second Johnson County Gun Show is on the calendar for next month as Appalachian Guns continues its mission to support organizations in the area.

The show, which is expected to be larger than last year’s inaugural event, will bring

“The first one we had last year during COVID. It didn’t go amazing,” said Appalachian Guns owner Zachary Ebersole. “But- first time. You’ve got to start somewhere.”

Ebersole said the event is still looking for vendors, adding that all of the proceeds form the show- from the vendor fees to the admission- will be donated to support local mission like the Veterans Referral center and the Kentucky Sheriffs Boys and Girls Ranch.

“There’s no money for us. We’re happy to do what we’re doing, so we’re giving back all the money,” he said.

Around 25 vendors are already on board, but anyone interested in setting up a space can contact Ebersole through Facebook or by calling (606)$10 admission for people over the age of 12. Kids are admitted for free.

The gun show will take place August 7 at the Veterans Referral Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

