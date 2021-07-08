Advertisement

Hotel staff trying to unite lost toy with owner

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The DoubleTree hotel in Albemarle County is on a mission to help reunite a child with a lost toy.

Staff at the hotel discovered a stuffed animal left behind in the lobby over the weekend. They named him Mr. Green and started posting on Facebook about his adventures around the hotel.

“We found this little guy in our lobby over the Fourth of July weekend, and we really want to get him home because he looks like he’s been well loved,” Rachel Brown with the hotel said. “We’re posting his adventures every day until we can find his home.”

If you know who the stuffed toy might belong to, call the front desk (434) 973-2121

The hotel says it will ship him back for free.

