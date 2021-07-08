Golden Ticket Cinemas now open in the Middlesboro Mall

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Avid movie-goers and film buffs in the Bell County area now have an updated space to watch the latest from Hollywood.

The movie theater in the Middlesboro Mall, formerly owned by AMC, closed during the pandemic and did not re-open.

A new company, Golden Ticket Cinemas, approached mall management earlier this year about taking over the location and getting it back up and running.

Joe Horton, operations director for the company, said there was quite the turnout on opening day on Tuesday.

“Close to 300 people, over 300 people on Tuesday. The community opened up their arms and let us in,” Horton said.

There have been several improvements to the theater such as 7.1 Adobe sound, reclining theater seats, as well as various promotional offers for customers.

You can find get more information about the theater, including showtimes and ticket prices on the Facebook page or website.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.