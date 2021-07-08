Advertisement

Fire destroys southern Kentucky church

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky church was destroyed in an overnight fire.

The broke out early Wednesday morning at Winding Blade Holiness Church.

Take a look, this picture from the Crossroads Fire Department shows the church in flames:

The building is a total loss after the fire. Members of Winding Blade Holiness Church are now digging through the ash, looking for anything that can be saved.

Several different agencies were on the scene to investigate and fight the flames, including the Crossroads Fire Department, State Police, and the ATF.

So far, they haven’t released a cause for the fire, but church members are hopeful that it wasn’t done on purpose.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

Church members are looking for any scrap metal that they can sell and they plan on starting a GoFundMe so they can rebuild the church.

Church members say the building has been there since 1948.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed
Baby girl dies in house fire in Town of Appalachia
Olive Hill Police Department found victim lying in the road with severe injuries caused by...
Kentucky State Police investigates Carter County assault

Latest News

Pineville concerts
Two concerts scheduled this weekend in Pineville
Middlesboro Movies
Golden Ticket Cinema opens at Middlesboro Mall
The Johnson County Gun Show, hosted by Appalachian Guns, is on the books for next month.
Johnson County Gun Show plans to show support for area organizations
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
A body found in Estill County is under investigation.
Kentucky State Police investigating body found in Estill County