Advertisement

EKU’s inaugural Atlantic Sun men’s hoops conference schedule released

(EKU Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than a week after officially joining the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Eastern Kentucky men’s basketball team know their conference schedule.

The Colonels will open up their A-Sun slate on Jan. 6 against fellow conference newcomer Central Arkansas.

EKU will compete in the A-Sun’s West Division which will include Jacksonville State, Lipscomb, North Alabama, Central Arkansas and new in-state rival Bellarmine.

DATEOPPONENT
Thu., Jan. 6CENTRAL ARKANSAS
Sat., Jan. 8at Bellarmine
Thu., Jan. 13at North Alabama
Sat., Jan. 15JACKSONVILLE STATE
Thu., Jan. 20LIPSCOMB
Sat., Jan. 22NORTH FLORIDA
Thu., Jan. 27at Florida Gulf Coast
Sat., Jan. 29at Stetson
Thu., Feb. 3KENNESAW STATE
Sat., Feb. 5LIBERTY
Wed., Feb. 9at Jacksonville
Sat., Feb. 12at Lipscomb
Wed., Feb. 16NORTH ALABAMA
Sat., Feb. 19at Central Arkansas
Wed., Feb. 23at Jacksonville State
Sat., Feb. 26BELLARMINE

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Victim in fatal Floyd County crash identified
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
What was expected to be a touching tribute this holiday weekend to a little girl who lost her...
Truck used in cemetery vandalism found stuck on 3-year-old girl’s grave
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff

Latest News

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley...
Devin Booker wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award
Herron finished with her second-best personal times at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha.
Former Corbin swimmer makes splash at U.S. Olympic Trials
15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the...
UK volleyball player Madison Lilley named SEC Female Athlete of the Year
Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker (17) reacts as he is called for a foul on Phoenix Suns...
Paul carries Suns past Giannis, Bucks in NBA Finals opener