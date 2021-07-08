EKU’s inaugural Atlantic Sun men’s hoops conference schedule released

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than a week after officially joining the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Eastern Kentucky men’s basketball team know their conference schedule.

The Colonels will open up their A-Sun slate on Jan. 6 against fellow conference newcomer Central Arkansas.

EKU will compete in the A-Sun’s West Division which will include Jacksonville State, Lipscomb, North Alabama, Central Arkansas and new in-state rival Bellarmine.

DATE OPPONENT Thu., Jan. 6 CENTRAL ARKANSAS Sat., Jan. 8 at Bellarmine Thu., Jan. 13 at North Alabama Sat., Jan. 15 JACKSONVILLE STATE Thu., Jan. 20 LIPSCOMB Sat., Jan. 22 NORTH FLORIDA Thu., Jan. 27 at Florida Gulf Coast Sat., Jan. 29 at Stetson Thu., Feb. 3 KENNESAW STATE Sat., Feb. 5 LIBERTY Wed., Feb. 9 at Jacksonville Sat., Feb. 12 at Lipscomb Wed., Feb. 16 NORTH ALABAMA Sat., Feb. 19 at Central Arkansas Wed., Feb. 23 at Jacksonville State Sat., Feb. 26 BELLARMINE

