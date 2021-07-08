EKU’s inaugural Atlantic Sun men’s hoops conference schedule released
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than a week after officially joining the Atlantic Sun Conference, the Eastern Kentucky men’s basketball team know their conference schedule.
The Colonels will open up their A-Sun slate on Jan. 6 against fellow conference newcomer Central Arkansas.
EKU will compete in the A-Sun’s West Division which will include Jacksonville State, Lipscomb, North Alabama, Central Arkansas and new in-state rival Bellarmine.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|Thu., Jan. 6
|CENTRAL ARKANSAS
|Sat., Jan. 8
|at Bellarmine
|Thu., Jan. 13
|at North Alabama
|Sat., Jan. 15
|JACKSONVILLE STATE
|Thu., Jan. 20
|LIPSCOMB
|Sat., Jan. 22
|NORTH FLORIDA
|Thu., Jan. 27
|at Florida Gulf Coast
|Sat., Jan. 29
|at Stetson
|Thu., Feb. 3
|KENNESAW STATE
|Sat., Feb. 5
|LIBERTY
|Wed., Feb. 9
|at Jacksonville
|Sat., Feb. 12
|at Lipscomb
|Wed., Feb. 16
|NORTH ALABAMA
|Sat., Feb. 19
|at Central Arkansas
|Wed., Feb. 23
|at Jacksonville State
|Sat., Feb. 26
|BELLARMINE
