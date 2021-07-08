Advertisement

Dutch dreams: 3x3 Olympic basketball team eyes Tokyo gold

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(Koji Sasahara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Three-on-three basketball debuts as an Olympic sport in Tokyo and presents traditionally overlooked basketball countries with opportunities for medals.

Count the Netherlands among them. Basketball is far down the list of popular sports in the Netherlands, but the Dutch 3x3 men’s team has made strides in recent years.

They reached the Olympics by beating the United States and France in the qualification tournament.

The game is fast paced. There’s a 12-second shot clock and games are only 10 minutes long or first to 21.

The Netherlands open their Olympic campaign on July 24 against 3x3 powerhouse Serbia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff
Baby girl dies in house fire in Town of Appalachia
Olive Hill Police Department found victim lying in the road with severe injuries caused by...
Kentucky State Police investigates Carter County assault
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Police: Lexington man arrested trying to bring “large quantity” of drugs into SEKY

Latest News

Pineville concerts
Two concerts scheduled this weekend in Pineville
Middlesboro Movies
Golden Ticket Cinema opens at Middlesboro Mall
Photo: WKYT
Blue Grass Airport to close for three days in August
Harlan County
Congressman Hal Rogers attends ground-breaking ceremony in Harlan County
President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
Biden says U.S. war in Afghanistan will end August 31