Devin Booker wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley defends during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WYMT) - Former Kentucky men’s basketball player Devin Booker was named the recipient of the 2021 NBA Cares Community Assist Award on Wednesday.

Booker was selected by fans during a 12-day public voting period and an NBA executive panel for his community outreach in the greater Phoenix area over the course of the season.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Devin,” said UK head coach John Calipari. “Obviously, what he’s doing on the court in the NBA Finals right now makes me smile, but who he has become as a person and as a leader, amazing stuff.”

Booker recently donated $500,000 to five Arizona community groups through his Starting Five initiative.

