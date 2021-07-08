Cruise ship stuck on Lake Barkley
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A cruise ship is stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
WKDZ reported on Thursday, July 8 that towboats were working to free the cruise ship.
They said the it was traveling south on Lake Barkley when it became stuck on a sandbar north of the bridge.
The American Jazz is part of the American Cruise Line fleet that offers an eight-day cruise from Memphis to Paducah to Clarksville and ending in Nashville.
