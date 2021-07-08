COVID surge seen in part of eastern Ky.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Carter County has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases, most of which are linked to a youth camp or local restaurant.

The Carter County Health Department made that announcement Thursday, saying both places are aware of the surge and are cooperating with health officials.

They ask all Carter County residents to be diligent, including practicing social distancing, mask wearing and frequent handwashing. They also encourage people to get vaccinated, saying there’s a vaccination clinic held each Friday at the health department.

Anyone with COVID-like symptoms is asked to get tested for the virus.

