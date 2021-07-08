Congressman Hal Rogers attends ground-breaking ceremony in Harlan County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new gymnasium and commercial-grade kitchen is coming to the Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club of Harlan County.

Congressman Hal Rogers attended as ground was broken on the new renovations.

During the pandemic, the organization delivered meals and educational materials to children as schools were closed to in-person learning.

Over time, space has become limited, but the new projects will ensure all children are provided the resources that the club has to offer.

The renovations were made possible by private donations. The club hopes to raise additional money to help build an outdoor playground.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.