Advertisement

Congressman Hal Rogers attends ground-breaking ceremony in Harlan County

Harlan County
Harlan County(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new gymnasium and commercial-grade kitchen is coming to the Cawood Ledford Boys & Girls Club of Harlan County.

Congressman Hal Rogers attended as ground was broken on the new renovations.

During the pandemic, the organization delivered meals and educational materials to children as schools were closed to in-person learning.

Over time, space has become limited, but the new projects will ensure all children are provided the resources that the club has to offer.

The renovations were made possible by private donations. The club hopes to raise additional money to help build an outdoor playground.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Two men pull another man from burning car in Wayne County, Ky.
Pictured: Teresa Wells
Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff
Knott County Sportsplex
Knott County Sportsplex temporarily closed
Baby girl dies in house fire in Town of Appalachia
Olive Hill Police Department found victim lying in the road with severe injuries caused by...
Kentucky State Police investigates Carter County assault

Latest News

Pineville concerts
Two concerts scheduled this weekend in Pineville
Middlesboro Movies
Golden Ticket Cinema opens at Middlesboro Mall
The Johnson County Gun Show, hosted by Appalachian Guns, is on the books for next month.
Johnson County Gun Show plans to show support for area organizations
$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
A body found in Estill County is under investigation.
Kentucky State Police investigating body found in Estill County