Colonel Sanders gifts residents at Barren River Adult Daycare with free chicken, smiles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Residents at the Barren River Adult Daycare were given a unique gift on Thursday--they were greeted by Kentucky Fried Chicken’s most famous mascot, Colonel Sanders!

Robert Buehl is a City Council Member for the city of Smiths Grove, he’s also a member of the Kentucky Colonels. Buehl told WBKO News that he loves to dress up as Colonel Sanders and hopes to one day be able to impersonate the legend full-time.

“My son invited me to go to Nashville to an anime convention. He said, Dad, you want to go and I said, Sure. I don’t have a costume. I had lost a bunch of weight that year. And I had a jacket that wrapped around, I said, I think I’ll go as Colonel Sanders. And it was a hit. And everyone loved it,” said Buehl

Buehl says visiting residents at the Adult Day Care was something he felt compelled to do, as a leader and also a Christian, and says he didn’t want any money for his services.

“When I got the call, they told me to come. And I said, Sure, she asked me how much, ‘I said, I don’t charge for this. I come because I can. I enjoy it. I am a Kentucky Colonel. It’s an honor to be a Kentucky Colonel.’ So as a goodwill ambassador, this is something I need to get out and do--as a civic leader in Smiths Grove. I should get out and do things for that. I’ve done it for some of our local businesses out there doing appearances. And just as a good Christian, that’s what I need to do, come out and share time with people,” said Buehl.

“The colonel is not only a corporate icon, but he’s a cultural icon--he’s just a Kentucky legend. So people just enjoy it and you always get great reactions,” said Buehl.

To learn more about Barren River Adult Daycare click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.