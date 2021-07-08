Cold front brings increased rain chances, cooler temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep your rain gear handy today. You never know when you might need it.

Today and Tonight

We’re caught in between a mess today. There is a stationary front to our south, which thankfully, is steering Elsa away from us, but is also throwing its own moisture up at us and a cold front moving in from the northwest, which will bring its own rain chances.

Look for overcast skies for much of the day. Chances for scattered showers and storms will be our constant companion today. Highs will only climb into the low 80s before falling to around 70 overnight as the rain chances continue.

Severe weather is not expected today, but just like most days this week, some of the passing storms could be on the stronger side.

Extended Forecast

Scattered chances for showers and storms linger into your Friday, especially early. Heavy rain could be possible at times until they move out. The skies should clear some in the afternoon, which will allow us to get back into the mid-80s for highs. Chances for rain return Friday night as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Rain chances are increasing both weekend days. They still look to be scattered, but they are definitely going up. Highs should still make it into the mid-80s both days under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

