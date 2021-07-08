Advertisement

Blue Grass Airport to close for three days in August

Those looking to fly will need to change their plans.
Photo: WKYT
Photo: WKYT(WKYT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Anyone planning to fly into or out of Blue Grass airport in Lexington between 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19th and 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 22nd will need to make alternative plans.

Officials with the airport announced in a release the airport is scheduled to be closed during that time to all fixed-wing commercial and general air traffic while crews work to resurface its main runway.

It is a process completed every 12 to 15 years in partnership with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Eric Frankl, executive director at Blue Grass Airport, assures in the statement that the airport is working to reduce the disruption to travel by doing preparatory and finishing work such as surveying and installing lighting while flights are not active.

He also acknowledged the impact of the closure, “We appreciate the patience of our community as we focus on rehabilitating our most significant piece of infrastructure,” he said, adding “Airports have a tremendous economic impact for the regions they serve and this project will allow us to maintain the durability of our runway pavement for years to come.”

Helicopters will still be able to use the airport and the terminal building will stay open with normal hours.

All airlines are aware of the scheduled closing and flights have been removed from the schedule.

Any person who already had a flight scheduled was or should be contacted to be rescheduled onto an alternative flight.

