‘We’ve issued over 20 citations for speeding’: Williamsburg Police Dept. to crack down on speeding

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department shared a Facebook post on Tuesday saying they have seen an increase in speeding along Main Street.

Chief Wayne Bird is concerned that with new businesses attracting more customers, pedestrian traffic has become unsafe. He also says that many of the citations being issued are for dangerous speeds.

“Most of the tickets being written were people being clocked doing 15 to 20 miles per hour over,” he says. “That’s way too fast for Main Street”.

In the 24 hours since sharing a post on Facebook, the department issued 20 citations for speeding in that area.

The Chief also reminds drivers that most of Main Street is a school zone, where fines for speeding and other violations can be increased.

