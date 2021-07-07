Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear, KSP to announce new investigative team

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, state leaders and officials with Kentucky State Police are hosting a news conference.

The Governor will announce national Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant funding for a new program at Kentucky State Police. Gov. Beshear will also ceremonially sign House Bill 310.

