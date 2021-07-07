Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear, KSP to announce new investigative team
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, state leaders and officials with Kentucky State Police are hosting a news conference.
You can watch it below:
The Governor will announce national Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant funding for a new program at Kentucky State Police. Gov. Beshear will also ceremonially sign House Bill 310.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.