Watch: Gov. Andy Beshear, KSP to announce new investigative team

(WBKO)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear, state leaders and officials with Kentucky State Police are hosting a news conference.

You can watch it below:

The Governor will announce national Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) grant funding for a new program at Kentucky State Police. Gov. Beshear will also ceremonially sign House Bill 310.

