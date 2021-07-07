VSP: Driver killed in Lee County after vehicle crashes into mobile home

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – Virginia State Police (VSP) troopers say a driver was thrown from his vehicle and killed in a Lee County crash Tuesday night.

VSP Sergeant Jason Day told CBS Affiliate WJHL the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Route 58-A in the Ben Hur community when a 1998 Jeep was headed west when it arrived at a curve, left the road and hit a concrete wall.

The Jeep then hit some nearby parked vehicles before going airborne and crashing into a single-wide trailer.

The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Day also said the driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, police suspect speed was a factor.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.