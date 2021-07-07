Advertisement

UK volleyball player Madison Lilley named SEC Female Athlete of the Year

15 APR 2021: UNLV vs. Kentucky during the Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE. Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos  (Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos | Mark Kuhlmann/NCAA Photos)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK volleyball setter Madison Lilley has been named the SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

The SEC announced that Lilley and Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith were winners of the Roy F. Farmer Female and Male Athletes of the Year respectively.

Lilley is the first volleyball player in conference history to win the award.

“I’m proud of what Madison has achieved as an athlete. It’s truly incredible what she’s accomplished,” said UK head volleyball coach Craig Skinner. “What I’m even more proud of is her vision that she set forth for herself and the team. She set out a path to win a national championship and she followed through with it like the champion she is.”

Lilley is also one of the four finalists for the Female College Athlete of the Year in the 2021 ESPY Awards, which will air Saturday.

UK men’s tennis player Liam Draxl was also a nominee for the SEC Male Athlete of the Year.

