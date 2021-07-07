Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray issues official order to speed utility and cleanup crews to areas affected by Tropical Storm Elsa

By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation is making some changes to speed utility and cleanup processes for places affected by Tropical Storm Elsa.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray is temporarily suspending restrictions on trucks and drivers engaged in restoring power or removing debris in Florida and other areas battered by Tropical Storm Elsa.

“Our Cabinet is doing its part to help ensure that needed relief gets to Florida and other affected areas, " said Secretary Gray.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, drivers will not be expected to complete maximum driving times and weigh station stops if engaged in power restoration and debris removal.

Carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

