Roadwork to close KY 577 beginning July 9th

(KKTV)
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Highways District 10 warned that drivers in Owsley County may have their daily commute disrupted beginning Friday, July 9th.

They detailed in a statement released Wednesday that KY 577 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 9th, 12th, 13th, and 14th while crews work to repair a pavement break. The road will re open each evening and through the weekend.

The road will be closed near the project at the 0.83 mile marker between the Clay County line and KY 11. No marked detours will be posted but officials say drivers can use 1350, KY 846, and KY 11 through Island City as an alternative route.

