Richmond Police Dept.’s summer camp for kids holds ‘First Responders Day’

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer camp season is in full swing in Kentucky and, for some campers, they are doing more than having fun. They are learning about a future job as a first responder and what that entails.

The Richmond Police Department is currently holding their annual summer camp and Wednesday was First Responders Day, a fan favorite. The kids got to see what exactly police officers and firefighters do on a day-to-day basis.

The first responders showered the kids some of the things they do, including a taser and fire hose demonstration, along with a visit from a police K-9 and a helicopter.

“I really like this camp, just because I’ve always wanted to be a cop and my favorite thing we’ve done so far is probably coming here and seeing that dog,” said camper Harlan Issacs.

The kids are excited to get more hands-on experience and learn exactly what first responders do each day.

