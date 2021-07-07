Portion of KY 2041 in Laurel County closed beginning July 9

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials announced that a portion of KY 2041 in Laurel County will be closed for the demolition of an overhead bridge of I-75 beginning Friday, July 9 beginning at 12 p.m. The road is planned to reopen on July 12 at 9 a.m.

The closure will be between mile point 1.289 and 1.435 - these two points are between the intersection with KY 3009 and U.S. 25.

There will be detour signs posted for an alternate route.

KYTC officials ask drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and watch out for workers.

The closure is necessary for the demolition of an overhead bridge on I-75. Detour signs will be posted for an alternate route. (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.