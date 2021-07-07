Advertisement

Police charge Harlan County woman for assaulting school staff

Pictured: Teresa Wells
Pictured: Teresa Wells(Harlan County Det. Center)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman is now in jail after police say she assaulted school staff at Cawood Elementary School on Tuesday.

WYMT media partner, WRIL, reports Teresa Wells, 37, was seen running from the school by deputies.

A citation from the sheriff’s office states Wells was disorderly and “talking out of her head.”

We’re told Wells pinned the head custodian against the wall and assaulted Harlan County Schools Superintendent Brent Roark and Director of Pupil Personnel Brent Johnson.

Officials with the sheriffs office confirmed to WYMT that Wells was charged with third-degree assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

She was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center and is being held on a $2,000 cash bond.

We have reached out to Harlan County Schools for a statement on the incident.

